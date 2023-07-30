Seasonable temperatures and the chance for thunderstorms linger into Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Strong to severe thunderstorms capable of producing large hail up to softball size and wind gusts up to 75 miles per hour will continue to be a threat into the early morning hours on Monday (ending around 2 to 4 AM MDT). It will be important to have multiple ways of receiving weather alerts. Tonight will mostly be in the 60s with scattered strong thunderstorms gradually tapering off throughout the overnight hours.

Monday another marginal chance for strong to severe thunderstorms is in place, while the intensity of storms should be less than Sunday, the chance for gusty winds and hail is still something to look out for. Storm timing at this time is from 2 pm until midnight on Monday. We will start off clear with increasing cloud cover then the chance for isolated to scattered thunderstorms will return. Highs will be in the 80s to 90s once again.

Thunderstorms will be possible all through next week and possibly into the weekend. Temperatures will start a downward trend into the 70s to 80s by the middle of the week.

