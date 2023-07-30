Harrisburg wins Legion Baseball State Championship

Tigers prevail with walkoff victory
7-29 Harrisburg baseball
7-29 Harrisburg baseball
By Vic Quick
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 11:58 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Three teams entered the final day of the Class A State Legion Baseball Tournament in Yankton with one loss. In the first game of the day Brookings defeated Sioux Falls East 4-3. Brookings then faced Harrisburg for the state title. The game went to the final inning tied at 2, Harrisburg scored in the bottom half of the 7th to earn the 3-2 walkoff victory. The Tigers will join Post 22 at next week’s Central Plains Regional in Rapid City.

