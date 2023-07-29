Weekend forecast calls for the chance of thunderstorms to continue

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 4:31 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The chance of strong to severe thunderstorms and showers will linger into the early morning hours on Sunday. Temperatures will mostly be in the 60s with gradually decreasing cloud cover overnight.

Sunday the early morning hours are likely to see some sort of thunderstorm activity, as of this time the exact timing is likely to be between the hours of However, I am expecting these thunderstorms to populate more of the map. During the afternoon partly cloudy skies will blanket the area as the threat of thunderstorms increases though out the day as some of these storms could be strong. The storm prediction center is calling for a marginal risk for all of the area. The main threat will be strong gusty winds, but large hail and frequent lightning can not be ruled out. Temperatures will be mostly in the 70s to low 90s on Sunday.

The start of the week looks to be seasonable with temperatures in the 80s to low 90s. An area of high pressure will stunt the chance of thunderstorm development, however, the chance for isolated thunderstorms will be possible on Monday and Tuesday. As the middle of the week approaches the temperatures will gradually drop as the chance for thunderstorms will stay in place.

