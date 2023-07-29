Traveling back in time at the Monument

One iconic tourist attraction in Rapid City is Dinosaur Park, which showcases five concrete dinosaurs. Although these dinosaurs don't move, they do have some f
By Juliana Alford
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:44 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Dinosaurs may have been extinct for 65 million years, but from now until Sunday they are alive at the Monument.

Jurassic Quest offers an up close and personal experience with these giants.

“It’s very important to learn about dinosaurs because we can learn a lot about the Earth and our history. All the way from the ocean to dinosaurs on foot and even to the early stages of life, it’s very important for us and it’s fun,” said Ashley Alvarado, Jurassic Quest.

The dinosaurs showcased are developed by paleontologists to include the most realistic looks, sounds, and movements.

To help make the event more interactive there are also dinosaur trainers roaming around the event carrying baby dinos.

“We have about 165 million years of knowledge on dinosaurs here. You can learn a lot about what they ate, what they did, how they run, how they learned to travel in packs and especially at our raptor show here at Jurassic Quest,” said Jermaine Legree, Jurassic Quest.

Understanding the history of dinosaurs helps understand scientific concepts, evolutionary theory, and biogeography, according to American Museum of Natural History.

For more information on Jurassic Quest, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction on I-90 continues but lanes will open before the rally.
Eastbound lanes on I-90 near Sturgis to open for rally traffic
The Federal court house sign
Woman charged with second-degree murder appears in federal court
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks with reporters on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at C&B...
Gov. Noem’s claims of transparency called into question
Attorney General Marty Jackley says State Senator Jessica Castleberry must return thousands in...
Jackley says State Senator must returns thousands in COVID funds
Legends of Deadwood at the Adams House museum
A historical figure of the Black Hills will soon have a statue

Latest News

800 American flags
Freedom field honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service
The early evening news on KEVN.
Bill to help recruit & retain law enforcement officers
One iconic tourist attraction in Rapid City is Dinosaur Park, which showcases five concrete...
jurassic quest
The early evening news on KEVN.
cops on a donut shop
Attorney General Marty Jackley released a draft ballot explanation for a proposed measure that...
repeal medical marijuana