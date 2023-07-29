Freedom field honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - n Sturgis, a group of volunteers is raising 800 American flags in honor of those fallen soldiers and those who are currently serving.

The Buffalo Chip created Freedom Field as a heartfelt tribute to honor the courageous men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice. Each flag represents thousands of soldiers, and volunteers come together to raise these flags in a solemn and respectful ceremony.

“As the hundreds of thousands flow through Sturgis, and come to this 83rd rally, they know that they are able to celebrate and have the freedoms we have because of all the lives that those flags represent,” said former Veterans Affairs Secretary Larry Zimmerman.

The memorial will be up throughout the Sturgis Rally.

