Storms are here to stay. Some strong to severe tomorrow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Overnight tonight, we start off the night with partly cloudy skies. Storms begin to form after midnight and temperatures drop into the low 60s. Tomorrow, storms stick around all day long. A few of these could be strong to severe. Saturday, temperatures will struggle to reach the 80 degree mark. Storms should end by the time the sun sets. Sunday, storms become isolated with the chance for some stray afternoon thunderstorms. High temperatures in the mid 80s are likely. Monday, we start the week out mostly sunny. A sporadic afternoon thunderstorm is possible with high temperatures reaching the upper 80s. A few spots may touch the 90 degree mark.

Tuesday, the chance for storms increase as temperatures stay in the upper 80s to near 90. Isolated storms will be possible throughout the afternoon. Wednesday, temperatures decrease as those thunderstorms remain in the forecast. Isolated storms with highs in the mid to low 80s expected on Wednesday. Thursday, storm chances increase with scattered storms in the forecast. Temperatures on Thursday will struggle to get out of the 70s in the afternoon. Friday, high temperatures in the 70s are expected and thunderstorms remain scattered throughout the day. The start of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is looking stormy with those scattered thunderstorms possibly impacting some of the events.

