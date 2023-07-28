Rapid City Fire Department trains to fight fires involving electric vehicles

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As electric vehicles become more common, so does the need to train for emergency situations involving them. Thursday the Rapid City Fire Department did just that by teaching firefighters how to handle electric car fires.

The main difference between fighting a fire involving a gasoline-powered car and an electric one is that electric cars have more parts that can feed a fire making it worse. Wednesday’s training by Rapid City Fire Department focused on the most worrisome part, the car battery.

“And once that battery starts on fire and starts to degrade rapidly it’s called thermal runaway of the battery and there’s nothing we can do right away to put it out per se other than just cool it down and try to stop that reaction get a tow truck get it away from other vehicles and then deal with it in a more open safe area,” said Roy Kottwitz, a training section lieutenant for Rapid City Fire Department.

Last week, Rapid City Firefighters trained on how to handle electrical fires and this class puts some of that new information to the test.

“Well, any time you can know more about your opponent it’s to our advantage so the things about electrical vehicles that we learned last week were how to start the disconnection process what to do... what not to do where we can cut holes, and things and where we can’t,” said Kottwitz.

Electric vehicles have been seen more frequently in the Black Hills in the past few years and Nick Knotek with Fire Station 1 says this training prepares for that increase.

“It’s great because electric vehicles are becoming more and more common and to be able to get those hands-on experiences that we’ve been able to get with today’s drill and west river electric we’ve been able to see different cars different manufacturers and different ways that we can mitigate that risk,” said Knotek.

While this is the first electric vehicle training class done by Rapid City Fire Department, they do host training courses every month to stay prepared for any potential threats they could face.

