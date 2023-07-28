Nurture kids passions through the 4-H program in the Black Hills

Making the best, better
By Alena Neves
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:15 AM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s a program that fosters an innovative, “learn by doing” approach for school-aged kids. The 4-H’s stand for Head, Heart, Hands and Health where kids are provided with community mentors and learning opportunities to develop the skills they need to create positive change in their life. Michelle May, a 4-H Youth Program Advisor urges parents to get their kids a part of 4-H, “If your child or children has a passion, then 4-H has a project area to match and enhance that. The possibilities are literally endless. " Our motto is, “Making the best, better,” and I see this lived out every day I work with youth and adults in the program. This is one of the reasons I love it so much because we never settle. Rather, we strive for continued betterment and excellence is always at the forefront. We celebrate the amazing accomplishments of each child/children and then we ask, is there something we could do better? It is not perfection, it is excellence. We encourage and motivate youth to continually seek excellence and follow through on their creativity and gusto with any project area.”

One way kids can get involved is by coming out to the 42nd Annual Butte/Lawrence County Fair which will be held from Monday, July 31 through Saturday, August 5th at the historic Nisland Fairgrounds. “The Butte/Lawrence County Fair has a solid tradition of providing an enjoyable setting for people to exchange ideas, demonstrate skills, and exhibit products while promoting a great experience of family entertainment and competition. Their foremost mission is to create a learning environment for both our youth and the general public, adds May. Each year the fair board, 4-H committees, and leaders as well as the community work yearlong to launch this grand event. Some of the highlights of this year’s fair will be the FFA & Open Class Livestock shows, fishing tournaments, soap carving, Ozobots, Back Country Packing Demonstration and Game, Fish and Parks Workshops, Chicken roping and Chicken Bingo, Pig Wrestling, Bum Lamb Dress Up contest, Catch A Sheep, Bouncy castles, Dunk Tank, Balloon Man, NFR Ranch Rodeo, Free Community BBQ, Livestock sale, Tractor Pull along with live entertainment, “He Said She Said”, “Sad and Lonesome Boys”, and “Dakota Country”.

May says the 4-H pledge isn’t just for kids and leaders of the program are an integral part of the leadership who work hard to prepare youth to meet the challenges of adolescence and adulthood.

