New Underwood School District receives $500k grant from National Grid Renewables

By Cody Dennis
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:43 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - National Grid Renewables has been building a solar farm just south of New Underwood for about a year now and as a part of that, they will be sharing their success with New Underwood School District.

On Tuesday National Grid Renewables announced they will be donating $512,000 to the district over the next 20 years. This will come in the form of $25,000 dollars a year distributed through the Wild Springs Education Fund.

The solar project itself is estimated to generate over $12 million in tax revenue over the next 20 years.

Blake Nixon, the president of National Grid Renewables says this is their way of giving back to the community they will be doing business in.

“We would invest in things that are important to the community and many communities that’s the schools and so out here as in a lot of our other projects we are very pleased to be able to a nice sized grant going to the schools,” said Nixon.

New Underwood School District will be receiving that grant money starting next school year and the Wild Springs Solar Project is set to finish construction this Fall.

