Keith & Kate milk a goat

(Kate Robinson)
By Kate Robinson and Keith Grant
Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This week, at Lund Valley Farm in Spearfish, Keith and Kate got a first-hand experience in being a local farmer. Keith and Kate spent the day learning the process of milking a goat, from waking up at dawn to milk the first gallon to spending the days under the sun taking care of the farm. They learned that being a local farmer who makes their own products is not an easy process.

Shelby Lund, the owner of Lund Valley Farm, milks her goats twice a day in order to make her own goat milk-based products. The products range from soaps to skin care products, but really, having the farm is all about the love that goes into it.

“How I do it is very traditional, very old with the lyre. So it’s very good for your skin. Goat soap is a go-to product for people that have any kind of skin issues and so it just makes it such a great product. plus, I just put a lot of love into it because you know, I milk my goats and so that milk goes into the soap that’s being made, and it’s just a wonderful product,” Lund says.

Lund sells her products every week at the Spearfish Farmers Market, and she can ship her products anywhere in the country.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction on I-90 continues but lanes will open before the rally.
Eastbound lanes on I-90 near Sturgis to open for rally traffic
The Federal court house sign
Woman charged with second-degree murder appears in federal court
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks with reporters on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at C&B...
Gov. Noem’s claims of transparency called into question
Rapid City man found guilty of sexual abuse
Attorney General Marty Jackley says State Senator Jessica Castleberry must return thousands in...
Jackley says State Senator must returns thousands in COVID funds

Latest News

Genesis Farms opens new store in Rapid City
New medicinal cannabis store opens in Rapid City
Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity holds a wall raising ceremony as a milestone, to...
Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity celebrates milestones on their new home builds
City hall in Rapid City will be undergoing renovations.
Historic Preservation Commission is looking to fill the 7 person board
Healthwatch logo
Healthwatch 7-27: Workouts to try at home to beat the heat