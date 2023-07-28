Keith & Kate milk a goat

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This week, at Lund Valley Farm in Spearfish, Keith and Kate got a first-hand experience in being a local farmer. Keith and Kate spent the day learning the process of milking a goat, from waking up at dawn to milk the first gallon to spending the days under the sun taking care of the farm. They learned that being a local farmer who makes their own products is not an easy process.

Shelby Lund, the owner of Lund Valley Farm, milks her goats twice a day in order to make her own goat milk-based products. The products range from soaps to skin care products, but really, having the farm is all about the love that goes into it.

“How I do it is very traditional, very old with the lyre. So it’s very good for your skin. Goat soap is a go-to product for people that have any kind of skin issues and so it just makes it such a great product. plus, I just put a lot of love into it because you know, I milk my goats and so that milk goes into the soap that’s being made, and it’s just a wonderful product,” Lund says.

Lund sells her products every week at the Spearfish Farmers Market, and she can ship her products anywhere in the country.

