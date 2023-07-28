Keith and Kate befriend goats at Spearfish farm

By Keith Grant
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:58 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SPEARFISH, S.D. (KEVN) - Goats don’t have too many friends, because they always butt heads. Keith and Kate diffused the situation while hanging out with the goats at Lund Valley Farm in Spearfish. Getting to know the newly born goats was just part of the morning. Keith and Kate were put to work milking Norma, one of the nanny goats.

It took a few tries and assistance from Shelby Lund, owner of Lund Valley Farm, to fill the milk can. Check out the full experience above!

