Jackley says State Senator must returns thousands in COVID funds

Jessica Castleberry
Attorney General Marty Jackley says State Senator Jessica Castleberry must return thousands in COVID funds(KOTA/KEVN)
By Jack Caudill
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:58 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley sent a letter to State Senator Jessica Castleberry of Rapid City demanding the return of over $603,000 in federal COVID stimulus money. The letter says Castleberry received the money for her business, Little Nest Preschool, but says she is ineligible to receive those funds.

The letter says the Supreme Court has expressly forbidden such payments to legislators and asks for payment in full. Jackley adds if payment is not made or an agreement reached by August 7th. they will pursue the matter in court.

In a statement, Castleberry says, “Prior to applying for any grant monies, I hired independent legal counsel to give an opinion as to whether my company would be eligible to receive the funding under the federal grant which provided the funds to the state. After consulting with legal counsel, I believed my company was eligible. On several occasions, I communicated directly and transparently with DSS staff regarding grant applications.” Castleberry says she is committed to resolving the issue with the state and will work to ensure she acted in compliance with the State Constitution.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City man found guilty of sexual abuse
Construction on I-90 continues but lanes will open before the rally.
Eastbound lanes on I-90 near Sturgis to open for rally traffic
Pennington County man charged with second degree rape
The Federal court house sign
Woman charged with second-degree murder appears in federal court
Three people potentially facing life in prison for distribution of controlled substance

Latest News

Pattern Shift Brings Storms To The Area
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks with reporters on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at C&B...
Gov. Noem’s claims of transparency called into question
WI-FI for South Dakota Reservations.
Nearly $1 billion to bridge digital gap in tribal communities
Here's another classic to enjoy.
Mixology at Home - Manhattan