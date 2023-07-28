Isolated thunderstorms today; better chance of strong storms on Saturday.

Rapid City Forecast
Rapid City Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:47 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible today. Like yesterday, any storm that forms may produce strong, gusty winds.

Moist, unstable air and changing wind directions with height will contribute to a volatile atmosphere Saturday. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be likely around the Hills by afternoon. Large hail and damaging winds will be possible.

There will be a lingering chance of isolated thunderstorms Sunday, then dry weather returns Monday.

More active weather arrives later next week as a strong trough moves into the northwestern United States.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction on I-90 continues but lanes will open before the rally.
Eastbound lanes on I-90 near Sturgis to open for rally traffic
The Federal court house sign
Woman charged with second-degree murder appears in federal court
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks with reporters on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at C&B...
Gov. Noem’s claims of transparency called into question
Rapid City man found guilty of sexual abuse
Attorney General Marty Jackley says State Senator Jessica Castleberry must return thousands in...
Jackley says State Senator must returns thousands in COVID funds

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Another hot day today; not as hot Friday.
Isolated T-Storms
A Pattern Shift Brings Storms Into The Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Today will be the hottest day of the week.
HOT
Heat Wave Continues But There’s Some Relief In The Forecast