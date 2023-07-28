Historic Preservation Commission is looking to fill the 7 person board

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City historic preservation commission is looking for one more person to round out the 7 person board.

The group is responsible for applying for grants, which then get used for outreach and education programs. They also survey structures that could possibly be included in the National Registers of Historic Places.

”So the commission and their service to the community looks at recommendations for historic properties. If someone wants their property surveyed to determine if its historic, the commission would weigh in on that. They also use their grant funds to update historic evaluations or conduct new historic evaluations. Yes they do have a role, its not the only role, but they do have a role in looking at what properties become eligible or listed on the national register,” said Sarah Hanzel, planning projects division manager for Rapid City.

The current deadline for applications is July 31st. If you would like to apply for the position, you can go to the city’s website.

