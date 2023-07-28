Healthwatch 7-27: Workouts to try at home to beat the heat

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With temperatures staying high outside for the foreseeable future, many people may be interested in getting workouts done at home or indoors when they can.

This week on Healthwatch we are joined by Nicole Craig with the YMCA to talk about some workouts that you can do from your home or inside at your local gym.

The first workout Craig started the exercise with was jump squats.

“We are starting off this workout with jump squats or firecracker squats, whatever you want to call them. To do those, we’re going to squat down as low as you want and then jump up just like we’re firecrackers. 10 to 12 times or 30 seconds. If you can last 30 seconds. That’s pretty dang awesome,” said Craig.

She then continued the routine with some floor-based exercises.

“After our firecrackers squats, we’re gonna go down for some push-ups, toes or knees, whatever you want to do is fine. Down find your position. Lower yourself down, push yourself up just like a firecracker down, and pop up if you’d like dropped the knees down, keep the toes down for these down and pop up. Again 10 times 10 to 12,” said Craig.

Staying on the floor, the next exercise introduced was chair dips.

“Then we’re going to hit the triceps even further with the chair we’re going to do dips, this is probably the only piece of equipment we really need. Have a seat on the chair, position the hands, walk the feet out, and then dip down trying to bend only from the elbows, nothing in the shoulders. Nothing in the legs, just dipping and coming up. Again 10 to 12 times,” Craig.

Lastly, Craig finished the floor exercises with crunches and leg lowers.

“Then we’re going to lay down on the floor, basic crunches. We’ll finish the core off on the floor. Crunch up and down. Again focusing on lifting the shoulders and the shoulder blades up off the mat or the floor and finally leg lowers. legs get lifted and we can lower one at a time switching out pulling the abs in nice and tight so that back is supported. And just alternating the legs as low as we want and then back up to 90 degrees. If you do 20 of each of these, you’re gonna get 100 repetitions per rotation. If you do 40 of each of these, you’ll finish with 200 repetitions and that is a fantastic way to end July,” said Craig.

This has been your Healthwatch be sure to check here next week for more health tips.

