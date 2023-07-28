Eating ice cream for a good cause

By Juliana Alford
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:49 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - At participating Dairy Queen locations, you can purchase a blizzard for miracle treat day, for every treat sold DQ will give donate a portion of that through the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

These donations will be given to families and children who are facing medical challenges.

“Every blizzard sale today makes a difference, that dollar or more is going to add up to thousands of dollars today. It’s going to allow us to do so many things for our kids, purchase state of the art equipment, fund patient comfort items, help provide travel assistance to our families, and so much more. So really the more blizzards that we sell today the more impact we can have for our kids,” said Shawn Powers, Childrens Miracle Networks program manager.

If you were not able to get a blizzard Thursday you can donate online. For more information, you can click here.

