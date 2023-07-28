Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity celebrates milestones on their new home builds

The organization works to make housing affordable for those in need.
By Kate Robinson
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 2:03 AM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity is a pillar of the community when it comes to giving those in need affordable housing.

The organization held a wall-raising ceremony as a milestone, to celebrate the Habitat Family’s journey toward home ownership.

The process of having the home built is not an easy one, the build takes hours of work, not only from the Partner Family, but the whole community.

“So, it’s a good opportunity to bring the community together and kind of celebrate the symbolism of the structure coming up and the progress made in construction. The partner families’ progress made in the program and foster that sense of community,” says Amanda Mowrey, the homeowner administrator for the Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity.

As rent prices in South Dakota soar, it’s becoming more and more vital to have access to affordable housing. These homes will become the first houses some of these families have owned.

“Obviously we have a housing crisis, an affordability crisis, and our ability to work with families who are lower to moderate income and actually get them into a house with an affordable mortgage it’s just really a blessing for those folks that qualify and have been able to demonstrate the financial responsibility to get into an affordable mortgage,” Mowrey concludes.

The raising of the walls is a tangible result of hard work and signifies hope for a stable home and healthier future for the families.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction on I-90 continues but lanes will open before the rally.
Eastbound lanes on I-90 near Sturgis to open for rally traffic
The Federal court house sign
Woman charged with second-degree murder appears in federal court
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks with reporters on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at C&B...
Gov. Noem’s claims of transparency called into question
Rapid City man found guilty of sexual abuse
Attorney General Marty Jackley says State Senator Jessica Castleberry must return thousands in...
Jackley says State Senator must returns thousands in COVID funds

Latest News

City hall in Rapid City will be undergoing renovations.
Historic Preservation Commission is looking to fill the 7 person board
Healthwatch logo
Healthwatch 7-27: Workouts to try at home to beat the heat
A fitness expert shares exercises you can do indoors, to stay out of the heat.
Health Watch: 7/28/23
The organization works to make housing affordable for those in need.
Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity raises walls & spirits