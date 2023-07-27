Mixology at Home - Manhattan

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We are counting down on our top 10 drinks that every bartender should know and today, it’s number seven!

I can’t believe I haven’t made a Manhattan on Mixology at Home. I looked through our 64 recipes and surprisingly, we never did it.

First, it is one of the top 10 drinks every bartender – home or professional – should know how to make. By the way, remember? Rat Pack member Peter Lawford liked the Manhattan.

Second, it is one of my favorites, especially a knock-off of the version from the Vertex Sky Bar. The original is relatively simple to make: rye whiskey, sweet vermouth, and bitters. Where this one differs is we add some blood orange liqueur and cinnamon syrup. I like adding syrup to drinks. We have syrup recipes on the Mixology at Home webpage.

So here’s the classic.

Ingredients

2 oz rye whiskey

1 oz sweet vermouth

2 dashes of aromatic bitters

Cherry for garnish

In a mixing glass with ice, add two ounces of rye whiskey (you can use bourbon), one ounce of sweet vermouth, and two dashes of aromatic bitters. Stir to mix and chill; then strain into a martini glass; garnish with a cherry.

The two remaining drinks to make? A Mai Tai and a Bloody Mary.

