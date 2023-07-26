Woman charged with second-degree murder appears in federal court

An initial appearance was held for a woman charged with murder.
By Madison Newman
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:33 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -A Pine Ridge woman made her initial appearance in federal court on Wednesday.

26-year-old Stacey Bissonette is charged with the stabbing death of Gary Little Hawk last month.

Bissonette is also charged with second-degree murder, accused of killing Little Hawk in Calico Housing near Pine Ridge.

She pleaded not guilty in front of Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollman.

If convicted, Bissonette could serve up to life in prison. She will continue to be held without bond.

