Today will be the hottest day of the week.

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:50 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today will be the hottest day this week with highs in the upper 90s and low 100s. Dry conditions are expected as an upper level ridge peaks over our area.

The weather pattern will be a bit more active Thursday through Saturday as the ridge pushes south a bit, and a series of upper level disturbances move overhead. Isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms will be possible, some of which will contain gusty winds.

Temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s for highs through the end of the week, with more 90s likely Sunday.

