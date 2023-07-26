Teen killed after being thrown from ATV towed by another ATV, troopers say

Diamont G. Caudill, 16, was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Diamont G. Caudill, 16, was taken to the hospital where he later died.(MGN)
By Evan Hatter and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:29 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) – A 16-year-old in Kentucky died after being thrown from an ATV, according to troopers.

Authorities said Diamont G. Caudill was on an ATV being towed by another ATV when the first one flipped and threw the high school student off of it.

Caudill was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Caudill’s body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Copyright 2023 WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Fatal crash in Lawrence County
Pennington County man charged with second degree rape
The program training will help Elevate Rapid City come up with a program that fits the Black...
Growing business in the Black Hills
After being crowned less than 24 hours ago, you can meet 2023 Miss Days of 76 Katelynn Westphal...
Meet the newly crowned 2023 Queens of the 101st Days of 76
Death of a Wyoming inmate

Latest News

Irish singer Sinead O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Thankfully, the worker was OK!
WATCH: Worker slips while feeding 700-pound gator
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Kamarion Lee and his mother, 23-year-old Alyssia Lee, were...
Amber Alert: 10-month-old child, mother missing from Oklahoma
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26,...
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold after federal judge raises concerns over the terms of the agreement
Authorities in Colorado have issued an Amber Alert for missing 2-month-old Elsy Ardolino.
Amber Alert issued for 2-month-old girl last seen in Colorado