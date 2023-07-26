Police: Teen driver dies after dump truck crashes into 9 vehicles at red light

Kansas police say a teen driver has died after a dump truck plowed into nine cars that were stopped at a red light. (Source: KCTV)
By KCTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV/Gray News) - Police in Kansas say a teen has died in a crash involving a dump truck Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Overland Park Police Department, a 17-year-old driver was killed after a dump truck slammed into nine cars that were stopped at a red light.

The crash happened at the intersection of Metcalf Avenue and 115th Street, about 15 minutes from the downtown area.

Police said the truck struck the teen’s vehicle first. The 17-year-old was transported to the hospital but later died.

Overland police said the dump truck driver is having their blood tested as the crash remains under investigation.

The department did not immediately identify the drivers involved.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pennington County man charged with second degree rape
UPDATE: Fatal crash in Lawrence County
Rapid City man found guilty of sexual abuse
The program training will help Elevate Rapid City come up with a program that fits the Black...
Growing business in the Black Hills
After being crowned less than 24 hours ago, you can meet 2023 Miss Days of 76 Katelynn Westphal...
Meet the newly crowned 2023 Queens of the 101st Days of 76

Latest News

AC unit
How to keep your home cool when it’s hot outside
YouthWorks volunteer group
How some kids are spending their summer giving back
The Hope Center is making sure the homeless stay cool in the heat.
The Hope Center is working hard to keep the homeless safe during the heat wave
FILE - In this May 3, 2019, file photo, trainer Jason Servis attends events at Churchill Downs...
Trainer of champion Maximum Security gets 4 years in prison in racehorse-drugging scheme
UFO hearing in Congress, technology questioned