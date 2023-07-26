RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Pennington County man charged with second-degree rape and aggravated assault had his first appearance in court Tuesday.

46-year-old Damon Mesteth is accused of raping a girl last week, after allegedly putting a screwdriver to her throat.

He is also charged with interfering with emergency communication by destroying, disabling, or damaging a communication device that the girl was trying to use to call 911. There is also an obstructing a public officer charge.

Mesteth is currently held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

If convicted on all four charges, he could spend up to 67 years in prison.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.