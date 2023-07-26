How to keep your home cool when it’s hot outside

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With temperatures outside sticking to the mid-90′s it can be important to be mindful about how to keep cool air in your house and hot air out.

Matt Coupal with Black Hills Energy had some tips to share to help keep your house cool this Summer. The most important tip Coupal shared is that AC units need to be cleaned and maintained regularly.

Central and window AC units have metal fins on the outside of your house that need to be cleaned of any debris stuck in them at least once a month.

Additionally, all AC units will have a filter that needs to be swapped out or cleaned once a month as well.

Coupal says the next thing to consider is how well your doors and windows are sealed.

So one of the big things to look for is air leakage. A couple of simple tests that customers can do if you darken their home slightly and then look out through their windows and doors through your doors if you notice any sunlight coming in through the perimeter of that door, that means you have air leakage and the weather stripping needs to be replaced,” said Coupal.

Outside of taking care of your AC unit, Coupal says that heavy curtains can help to reflect any sunlight coming into a house and keep cool air in.

He also mentioned that outlets on outside walls can cause air leakage as well if they are not properly sealed.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.