The Days of ‘76 is more than just a rodeo event

It features a variety of entertainment throughout the week
The event combines entertainment with education.
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:57 AM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - For music-loving rodeo-goers Tuesday at Outlaw Square, Brulé will give a performance that expresses Native culture.

The group has been together for 25 years, and this is their second time performing at the Days of ‘76.

They are best known for their unique blend of contemporary American Indian music and traditional Native American elements combined with storytelling.

“Discovered my biological family we were reunited in 1993 and that the unit has led to the formation of his music and entertainment group. I was in entertainment as a young boy growing up, so this is an extension of what I did before I knew about my heritage. And it’s blossomed into this thing that we call a show that traveled and toured all over the world,” said Brule member Paul Laroche.

The show is accessible to the public and begins at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Outlaw Square.

