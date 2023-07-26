Computer-generated child pornography is becoming a concern for South Dakota law enforcement

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In the past two months two Rapid City men were sentenced to six years in federal prison for possession of computer-generated child pornography. These cases are two of the six federal cases in the state. Although these offenders can be charged federally, these computer-generated images are *not prohibited by state law since it’s not real children.

Attorney General Marty Jackley has seen the problem grow and plans to work on this in the upcoming legislative session.

“Computer-generated child pornography has become an issue across the nation. It’s something that we’re seeing here in South Dakota, there have been several federal cases that have been brought by law enforcement,” Jackley said. “Right now, there is not a state statute that would preclude, we call it AI or artificial imagery or computer-generated child pornography.”

As technology progresses, it is easier to make computer-generated images. Some apps allow you to upload photos of yourself or others and make computer-generated people that look similar. There are also websites that are as simple as typing in sentences and the technology creates the image you want. Jackley said quote “The bad guys’ have utilized this technology.

“This legislative session as attorney general I plan on continuing to talk to legislators about whether or not we should have additional state laws to protect children and address the computer-generated pornography issue that we are seeing here in South Dakota,” Jackley said.

Jackley said another concern is the technology has become so good that it’s hard to determine if they are real victims or computer generated.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.