Black Hills realtors charity returns after 3-year hiatus to provide relief for families

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Back after a three-year hiatus, the Black Hills Keller Williams Cares returns Thursday, July 26th for the first time since Covid-19 with the annual Northern Hills Community Appreciation fundraiser at the Spearfish Park and Bandshell from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The charitable event looks to help families and those that need emergency assistance in the Black Hills. Shelisa Gould Davis and Christina Singer from the Keller Williams Realty Black Hills office say they are trying to help the community as best they could. Davis says it’s nice to put this event on again and it’s not always money awarded to families, “We have helped families with funeral expenses, to providing tires for a family so they could drive to the Mayo Clinic, so it’s not always what you think of regarding finances so there’s other ways we can help too and we try to do that.”

The Black Hills KW Cares has given out over $50,000 since it started in 2016. Agents have the opportunity to give something toward the local KW Cares fund when they have a closing and about 75% of them do it that way says Gould Davis. Black Hills KW Cares has several annual events every year with a designated person or organization that donates money to the community.

KW Cares’ last event was a BBQ Cookoff at the Sturgis Brewery to raise money for the Lyon family. Their son was burned in a bad fire on July 4th, 2022 and they raised $7,000 in that one event to give to the family. Davis adds, “The event that we are doing on Thursday we started in 2017 and we will have live music, 30 vendors, kids games, and a silent auction and are looking forward to seeing the Northern Hills Community again.”

