Battle of the Badges blood drive in Spearfish

A Spearfish police officer holding hands with a skeleton
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:04 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - One donation of blood can save up to three people. Wednesday in Spearfish first responders turned that into a contest.

It’s the fifth year of the Battle of the Badges between Spearfish’s emergency medical service and the police department.

Blood donations serve a crucial role in cancer treatments and various other medical conditions, impacting thousands of lives. In addition, Summer is a time when the need is greater.

Blood being drawn from a donor
“Working with Vitalant to collect blood, especially during the summer when we have some critical needs and some shortages across the nation, and we know we have that big event of the Sturgis Rally coming up, so we want to make sure we’re well stocked for that,” said Spearfish Paramedic Elizabeth Verhey.

During this one-day event, the police won the first year, but EMS took the trophy for the remaining years. No word yet on who took the title this year.

