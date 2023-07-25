Trying to beat hunger in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A food desert is defined as an urban area with limited access to a grocery store, and homes with no vehicle access that are more than a mile away from a supermarket.

31 out of 66 counties in the Mount Rushmore State identify as a food desert according to a report by South Dakota State University.

“Not everybody has equal access to grocery stores, it’s a huge problem of ours. So, I think that is really reflective in the food insecurity numbers we are seeing right now,” said Kimberly Wallace, volunteer coordinator, Feeding South Dakota.

“Well part of it is we’re just a rural population and we really have two big geographic centers, one on both ends of the state, so, I think that has a lot to do with it,” said Lysa Allison, executive director, Cornerstone Rescue Mission.

Last year Feeding South Dakota was able to distribute a total of 12.9 million pounds of food in all 66 counties in the state.

When the pandemic hit, Feeding South Dakota started a distribution system bringing food trucks to different communities.

“It also took away some of the barriers to access, you know it’s difficult if you don’t have a vehicle to pick up food at a food pantry. Well, if we’re in your neighborhood you can just walk over, and we’ll help you bring your food back to your house,” said Wallace.

For people who may not have access to a kitchen or who are homeless, various non-profits offer free meals to people who need them.

For more than 40 years, Cornerstone Rescue Mission has been one of the only soup kitchens located in western South Dakota offering both hot meals and a place to reside.

For more information on Cornerstone, click here.

For more information on Feeding South Dakota, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.