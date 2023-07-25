Sturgis prepares for the rally with temporary stop signs and lights

Sturgis officials making changes to the area for rally traffic.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Sturgis Rally takes weeks and even months of planning to ensure it goes smoothly, that’s why Monday Sturgis City officials are making changes to the area to accommodate the increase in traffic.

One major factor officials have to consider is how easy the city is to move through, both on foot and by vehicle. In order to address traffic concerns, officials will be adding temporary stop signs, street signs, and traffic lights.

These additions will go to locations that have the most traffic and will also help people who live within the city exit their property. Some of these signs have already been installed but the majority of them will be added next Monday to give people in the area time to adjust to the new, but temporary, flow of traffic.

Rick Bush with the City of Sturgis says the purpose of adding these signs is for the safety of everyone.

“Yep both pedestrian, bicycle, motorcycle, car it’s we found that having the four-way stops are the safest way to be able to get traffic to continue the flow and function,” said Bush.

Bush says the added signs and lights will stick around until after the Rally.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

