Sturgis open container laws lifted during rally

By Cody Dennis
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:16 AM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - For the 3rd year, Sturgis City officials will lift the restriction on open containers during rally week.

For the past couple of years, city officials made the decision to lift open container requirements while the rally is ongoing.

This year they are continuing that trend and it will work much like it did in years past.

Those who purchase a rally event cup will be able to keep beer or wine beverages in them while walking around downtown without fear of receiving a ticket.

The Sturgis Chief of Police Geody Vandewater wants to remind the public this change in policy only applies to event cups.

“It has to be an event cup, it’s only beer and wine-based alcohol and you’re able to enjoy it while you’re walking down the street but you have to make sure to heed through the boundary markers if you do step outside of the boundaries you could be subjected to a fine,” said Vandewater.

Vandewater says this restriction will be lifted starting this Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. until August 13 when the rally ends.

