Sturgis’ 83rd Rally Logo

The Sturgis Rally kicks off in a couple of weeks, and with that comes signs and posters adorning the rally’s 83rd logo.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:01 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Sturgis Rally kicks off in a couple of weeks, and with that comes signs and posters adorning the rally’s 83rd logo.

The logo itself was chosen at the end of last year’s rally and features a take on the City of Sturgis’ existing logo. The “Winged-S” icon was adapted to fit the rally by placing wings around the number 83 with the city’s name above it.

Sturgis’ mayor Mark Carstensen says the logo should “embody the freedoms that attendees continue to enjoy.”

The next logo will be revealed at the end of this year’s rally on August 13th.

