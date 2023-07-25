South Dakota breaks US record for lowest unemployment rate

By Kristin Kite
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Employment grew by 1,300 workers in June. According to the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation, South Dakota’s unemployment rate decreased 0.1% to 1.8% in June. The labor workforce increased to 481,900 workers.

The President and CEO of Elevate Rapid City, Tom Johnson attribute what he calls Governor Noem’s actions to “keep the state open” during the pandemic to allow the state to recover faster on job growth.

“We are the 36th fastest-growing city in the country. So Rapid city has had that distinction in the last two years. We’re growing about three percent a year. So people are moving to the state as well as folks are graduating from our colleges here, which has contributed to that low unemployment rate,” Johnson said.

Johnson said wage growth helps maintain these positions as he has seen a 15 percent raise on wages in the last five years.

