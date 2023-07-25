Remember to preserve your water during the summer

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Homeowners in the local area are being reminded to follow the City’s water conservation measures, also known as water restrictions, due to the hot temperatures and dry conditions.

Rapid City has been implementing these mandatory measures annually since the early 1990s, from June 1 to August 31. According to the City ordinance, watering is not allowed between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily. Odd-numbered addresses can water on odd-numbered calendar days while even-numbered addresses can water on even-numbered calendar days. However, on the 31st day of any month, no outside watering is allowed.

Manual watering using a handheld hose, bucket, sprinkling can, or similar container is permitted.

The City officials have stated that these water restrictions are in place to encourage residents to adopt a conservation philosophy. The water conservation measures are implemented from June 1 to August 31 each year, based on the water levels and inflows to Pactola Reservoir and the status conditions, including normal, concern, alert, and critical stages.

“Water conservation measures, commonly referred to as water restrictions, have been part of the City’s water plan since the 1990s,” said Rapid City Water Superintendent Eric Boyda. “Conditions can change from one year to the next. And as we’ve seen this summer, they can change within a short time during a particular season of the year. It’s important we maintain conservation measures every year.”

“Water conservation has greatly impacted the community’s daily use of water. Maintaining conservation measures and keeping residents educated about the importance of water conservation practices is extremely important.

The annual conservation measures with outside watering apply only to watering with water taken from the city’s water system or a system supplied by the city water system. The measures do not apply to those with private wells.

For more information or questions about the City’s water restrictions, contact the Rapid City Water Office at 394-4162.

