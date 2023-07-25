Rapid City promotes pool fun amid heatwave

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the heatwave, Rapid City officials are encouraging everyone to use the community pools around town to cool down.

Rapid City has decided to bring back two promotions to get more people interested in getting into the water: promoting a healthy way for families and kids to experience summer fun and spend time away from technology.

“It’s just a great time for kids to get out of the house. I know a lot of parents work, and there are a lot of kids who are in that 10 and up or 12 and up age group who are looking for something to do. It’s nice because they’re all spaced around town, so it’s within walking distance of a lot of neighborhoods,” said Rapid City recreation program specialist Teaghan Slagle.

“Funday-4-Sunday” and “Splash-&-Dash” will run until the end of the outdoor pool season on August 19.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.