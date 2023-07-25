Rapid City promotes pool fun amid heatwave

The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:54 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the heatwave, Rapid City officials are encouraging everyone to use the community pools around town to cool down.

Rapid City has decided to bring back two promotions to get more people interested in getting into the water: promoting a healthy way for families and kids to experience summer fun and spend time away from technology.

“It’s just a great time for kids to get out of the house. I know a lot of parents work, and there are a lot of kids who are in that 10 and up or 12 and up age group who are looking for something to do. It’s nice because they’re all spaced around town, so it’s within walking distance of a lot of neighborhoods,” said Rapid City recreation program specialist Teaghan Slagle.

Funday-4-Sunday” and “Splash-&-Dash” will run until the end of the outdoor pool season on August 19.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Fatal crash in Lawrence County
Police searching for suspect in Sunday stabbing
Three people potentially facing life in prison for distribution of controlled substance
Hit and run: vehicle hits pedestrian then flees scene
FILE - The last time a Mega Millions player hit the top prize was April 18.
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $820 million with possible cash payout of $422 million

Latest News

Construction workers stay safe in the heat.
Construction workers stay safe in the heat
Rapid City Pools
Construction Workers dealing with the heat
First Time Home Buyer Market