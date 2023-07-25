Rapid City man found guilty of sexual abuse

(MGN)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:08 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Anthony Red Elk, age 34, of Rapid City, was convicted because he engaged in a sexual act between 2008 and 2010, with a female minor who had not attained the age of 12 years, in Wanblee, on the Pine Ridge Reservation. Red Elk then sexually abused the same female in 2018 and 2019 in Wanblee.

Red Elk was convicted on one count of aggravated sexual abuse and two counts of sexual abuse following a three-day jury trial in federal district court in Rapid City, South Dakota. The verdict was returned on July 21, 2023.

The charges carry a mandatory minimum sentence of 30 years up to a maximum of life in custody and/or a $250,000 fine on each count, a minimum of five years up to life of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund for each count.

Keep up to date on your local news with the KEVN News App.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Fatal crash in Lawrence County
Police searching for suspect in Sunday stabbing
Hit and run: vehicle hits pedestrian then flees scene
Red Cloud Indian school announces name change
Three people potentially facing life in prison for distribution of controlled substance

Latest News

Remember to preserve your water during the summer
Gov. Kristi Noem is shown with former Chief of Staff Mark Miller after giving the State of the...
Noem’s ‘demanding’ style sparks staff turnover, turmoil: ‘It’s a tough gig’
Rally Event cup
Sturgis open container laws lifted during rally
The pads of dogs feet are sensitive to heat and are prone to burns or blister during high...
Dog owners might want to rethink outdoor plan ahead of rising temperatures