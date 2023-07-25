Pet of the Week-Meet Brouton
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:38 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Energetic, playful, and friendly are words used to describe this week’s Pet of the week.
Brouton is a three-year-old Shepherd mix who has an endless supply of kisses.
From the moment he wakes up, his tail is wagging and he’s ready for a day full of fun and adventure.
This boy loves his play time and enjoys chasing after a ball, running in the park, or engaging in a spirited game of tug of war.
Brouton is a cuddle bug, so you won’t ever be short of love and affection.
His adoption fee is $225 and people can visit him at the Humane Society of the Black Hills Monday through Sunday starting at 11 a.m.
