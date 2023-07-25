Meet the newly crowned 2023 Queens of the 101st Days of 76

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After being crowned less than 24 hours ago, you can meet 2023 Miss Days of 76 Katelynn Westphal and Miss Jr. Days of 76 Kinley Olson in Deadwood today beginning at 4 p.m. in Outlaw Square.

The Rodeo Queens says it’s been a busy several hours since the pageant and have wasted no time getting to work, Westphal says, “We got crowned and all of our prizes taken care of, right after that we went off to a sponsor, got our photos taken with sponsors for autograph sessions. “ Olson adds, “We got to borrow some jewelry for special autograph sheets and look forward to seeing everyone at the Outlaw Square today.”

Look for the Rodeo Queens as part of the kickoff tonight of the Days of 76 rodeo celebration with opening festivities and a free concert featuring BRULE’ Live on the Sue Lundberg Memorial Stage at Outlaw Square. Brule’ is one of the top-selling Native American adult/rock music groups and their annual performance schedule takes them extensively throughout the U.S., touring the casino, performing arts theatre, arena, corporate and festival circuits. Westphal and Olson will be in attendance for a special autograph session and to kick off the weeks-long of festive events in Deadwood.

For Westphal and Olson, being Miss Days of 76 and Miss Jr. Days of 76 has been lifelong dreams and they are excited to be given an opportunity to be reigning rodeo royalty. Having been riding on horses before they could walk, the pageant has given them a chance to show they are athletes too. In the Days of 76 pageants, they are more than pageant queens having to compete and show their riding horsemanship skills, outgoing personalities, thoughtful, well-spoken, kind, and smart, and how well they can handle being rodeo queens. In the case of Westphal and Olson, they will have no trouble doing all of the above.

And for those who come after them they say they had to do several interviews, horse-riding and, “you really have to love it to do it,” says Olson and Westphal adds, “you really have to have a good knowledge and background of the rodeo world.” Check out these beautiful rodeo queens tonight and the calendar of Days of 76 for more information.

