Growing business in the Black Hills

Elevate Microsoft
By Juliana Alford
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:10 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The tech giant Microsoft provided a grant and Elevate Rapid City will use it to make a more business-friendly environment for Rapid City area entrepreneurs and innovators.

This money will be going back into the community to help small businesses start-ups and to make technology more accessible.

“So, we’re very much in the early stages of this process. A large portion of this process is actually the educational aspect where we send a representative, a Microsoft fellow to a series of classes and summits to gain information regarding economic development and entrepreneurship from a technological aspect,” said Dillon Matuska, innovation entrepreneurship manager, Elevate Rapid City.

As of right now, there is no program created yet for this, however, we will update you when that becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people potentially facing life in prison for distribution of controlled substance
Police searching for suspect in Sunday stabbing
FILE - The last time a Mega Millions player hit the top prize was April 18.
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $820 million with possible cash payout of $422 million
Two homeless individuals talking in the grass in front of Cornerstone Rescue Mission
An upcoming program to help curb Rapid City’s homeless issue
Hit and run: vehicle hits pedestrian then flees scene

Latest News

Food pantry in Rapid City trying to help beat hunger.
Trying to beat hunger in South Dakota
Housing Market
Don’t let the housing market confuse you, do your research
Sturgis Rally Logo
Sturgis’ 83rd Rally Logo
Four-way intersection
Sturgis prepares for the rally with temporary stop signs and lights