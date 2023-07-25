Don’t let the housing market confuse you, do your research

First-time home buyers are getting confused about where to start getting information to buy a house.
By Madison Newman
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:07 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There are many variables that go into buying a house, from the type of loan, to credit scores, and even down payments. With so many different options, first time homebuyers can get confused about where to start.

In 2000, around 45% of individuals between the ages of 25 and 34-years-old owned homes. By 2019, that number dropped to just less than 40 percent, according to the U.S. Census bureau. And with 41% of Americans thinking they need a 20 percent down payment to purchase a house, it seems to be holding first time homeowners back.

“It just depends on the type of financing that you use. You’ll need some but you probably don’t need as much as you think. The first time home buyer does not need 20% to get into a house. You’re going to want your closing costs and a small amount, because you’re going to have to pay for some fees,” said Bonnie Spain, executive director for Consumer Credit of the Black Hills.

Scott Engmann with Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity adds that it is essential to start saving early, and to build credit as soon as possible.

“I think to the next generation of home buyers I’d be saying start saving now, don’t wait. And if you can really focus on getting that savings going, establish good credit, use credit wisely, those are a couple really important things you can do,” Engmann continued.

Spain and Engmann both said that focusing on lowering your debt, and raising your credit score could lead to a lower interest rate and a lower down payment.

Spain says the best starting point for someone new to the market is to take a free home buyer education class.

