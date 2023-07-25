Death of a Wyoming inmate

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KEVN) - Montoya, Leopoldo, a Wyoming inmate, died on July 23, 2023, at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution, Torrington, WY.

On May 31, 2002, Judge Grant of the First Judicial District Court in Laramie County, WY convicted Montoya of first-degree sexual assault intrusion.

Montoya was born in Wyoming on November 12, 1957.

Per WDOC policy an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. WDOC does not release protected health information.

Montoya, L, inmate dies in Wyoming prison. (Wyoming State Department of Corrections)

