Burger King Thailand is selling a burger with only meat on it

Burger King Thailand is selling a burger with only beef patties as an ingredient.
Burger King Thailand is selling a burger with only beef patties as an ingredient.(Burger King Thailand)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:09 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – They say at BK, you can have it your way.

Burger King in Thailand is taking that motto further by introducing a burger with just meat after its cheese-only burger went viral earlier this month.

The “real meat burger” comes on a bun filled with three beef patties. It’s plain with no other toppings or sauces and costs about $10.

Customers can add as many beef patties as they like for about $3 per extra patty.

Burger King Thailand’s “real cheeseburger” that has been trending is filled with as many as 20 slices of American cheese.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Fatal crash in Lawrence County
Police searching for suspect in Sunday stabbing
Hit and run: vehicle hits pedestrian then flees scene
Red Cloud Indian school announces name change
Three people potentially facing life in prison for distribution of controlled substance

Latest News

President Joe Biden signs a proclamation to establish the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley...
For Emmett Till’s family, national monument proclamation cements his inclusion in the American story
Tomorrow
Heat Wave Continues
Minnesota Vikings first-round draft pick Jordan Addison speaks to the media during an NFL...
NFL player says his dog was having an emergency when cited for driving 140 mph
FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks during a news conference after the House...
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy floats an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden
FILE - Migrants wait to be processed after crossing the border, Jan. 6, 2023, near Yuma, Ariz....
A judge blocks limits on asylum at US-Mexico border but gives Biden administration time to appeal