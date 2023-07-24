Western Dakota Gem and Mineral Show returns to Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After a three-year break due to COVID, the organizers of this event in Rapid City are hoping to spread awareness about a subject few may know deeply about, rocks. The Western Dakota Gem and Mineral Show was held over the weekend and showcased finds from collectors all over the Black Hills.

Seventeen vendors in total gathered in the Central State Fairgrounds Fine Arts building to sell minerals, gems, and items related to them. The products ranged from stones fresh from the ground to highly polished pieces of jewelry.

Deborah Vick, the president of the Western Dakota Gem and Mineral Society says events like this help bring awareness to rock formations found in the area.

“To bring knowledge to the rock hand community collecting rocks and minerals I know fair burn agates are real big in this area but we’ve got other stuff we got prairie agates we got minerals in the black hills we’ve got lapidary rocks like jewelry and cabochons and polishing rocks and cutting rocks,” said Vick.

Although this is normally an annual event, organizers faced trouble getting vendors to return during COVID.

“We’ve had a three-year hiatus because of COVID so pretty much this is our welcome back show,” said Vick.

And Vick explains just how frustrating those years off were for Western Dakota Gem and Mineral Society.

“We kept having people say when are you gonna have a show? When are you gonna have a show? Finally, we got enough members enough vendors really pushing us and we brought it back,” said Vick.

Vick says despite the three-year break, they plan to return to the tradition of hosting this event annually. She says the third weekend of July will likely be when they are held from now on.

