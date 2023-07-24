Rapid City Public Library showcases area artists

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City Public Library is putting a spotlight on artists in the Black Hills with its first-ever community art show.

The event featured works of art from people all over the city with those interested in having their work featured able to submit it to the library by July 18. Most of the art shown at this first event was painted but there is no criteria for what medium artists can bring in.

Baylee Schultz with Rapid City Public Library says this event is a great way to feature art from people of all backgrounds.

”Showcasing art and allowing different people and people of different backgrounds to show their expressions of art is incredibly important and Rapid City has such a booming and thriving art culture that I just wanted to be able to show a little bit of that,” said Schultz.

While this event is the first for Rapid City Public Library, Schultz says they hope to plan more like it in the future.

