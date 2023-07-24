Rapid City advances with Elevate and other city organizations on Tech Hubs program partnership

Rapid City Council joins Elevate partnership for Tech Hubs program to boost regional development and competitiveness.
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:31 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On Monday, the Rapid City Council approved a partnership with Elevate Rapid City regarding the US Economic Development Administration’s Tech Hubs program.

The program aims to strengthen the region’s ability to build, commercialize, and use critical technology that will, in the long run, directly invest in the region’s assets, resources, and capabilities to compete globally.

“The Tech Hubs program will invest in a work force development strategy all the way from early education through university in research and development activities to make sure that we’re producing the people necessary to fill these jobs in ten years from now,” said Elevate Rapid City public policy director Garth Wadsworth. “So, it’s really a long-term plan to make sure that those industries grow and develop here in Rapid City.”

The city’s partnership with Elevate Rapid City is one step in the process of submitting the application necessary to be considered for the Tech Hubs program. Other partners will include South Dakota Mines, South Dakota’s Department of Labor, Sanford Underground Research Facility and others.

