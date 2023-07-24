‘It’s the climb’, a workout for the body and mind

Some tips for getting the hang of bouldering are to use your toes when climbing and keep your...
Some tips for getting the hang of bouldering are to use your toes when climbing and keep your hips close to the wall.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:52 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - If you’re bored of your typical gym workout, it might be time to ascend to something new.

Bouldering, an indoor climbing sport, challenges people to do short and tricky climbs without ropes or harnesses; the goal of the sport is to see which climber has what it takes to make it to the top

It doesn’t matter if you’re young or old, man or woman, tall or short, bouldering is for everyone and can be done at all skill levels.

Combining agility and fitness, the sport offers people a full workout of not only the body but the mind as well.

Climbing is a popular sport with nearly 10 million participants across the country.

”So, when you’re on the wall, you really can’t focus on anything else except for what is right in front of you. So, if you are climbing, you’re doing a move you’re in the flow state, your body and your mind are doing the thing. And if you’re thinking about anything else, you’re much more likely to fall. So, you’ve got to be really focused,” said Laura Bellise, owner of Black Hills Basecamp, a climbing gym in Rapid City.

Climbs done during bouldering are high enough to be a challenge but not so high that they intimidate a climber. Additionally, safety mats are used to manage the risk of falling.

Climbing is a popular sport with nearly 10 million participants across the country.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people potentially facing life in prison for distribution of controlled substance
FILE - The last time a Mega Millions player hit the top prize was April 18.
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $820 million with possible cash payout of $422 million
Two homeless individuals talking in the grass in front of Cornerstone Rescue Mission
An upcoming program to help curb Rapid City’s homeless issue
Alex Lattergrass started a lawn company and is mowing yards for a good cause.
12-year-old mows lawns free of charge for first responders as part of the ‘50 Yard Challenge’
Timothy Huante, 45 of Rapid City, was arrested following the Sunday, Feb. 20, shooting at a...
Rapid City man charged with downtown bar shooting

Latest News

Police searching for suspect in Sunday stabbing
Hit and run: vehicle hits pedestrian then flees scene
UPDATE: Fatal crash in Lawrence County
Children's summer injuries require prompt evaluation for bone injuries, bleeding wounds, and...
HealthWatch: Summer childcare