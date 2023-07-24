‘It’s the climb’, a workout for the body and mind

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - If you’re bored of your typical gym workout, it might be time to ascend to something new.

Bouldering, an indoor climbing sport, challenges people to do short and tricky climbs without ropes or harnesses; the goal of the sport is to see which climber has what it takes to make it to the top

It doesn’t matter if you’re young or old, man or woman, tall or short, bouldering is for everyone and can be done at all skill levels.

Combining agility and fitness, the sport offers people a full workout of not only the body but the mind as well.

Climbing is a popular sport with nearly 10 million participants across the country.

”So, when you’re on the wall, you really can’t focus on anything else except for what is right in front of you. So, if you are climbing, you’re doing a move you’re in the flow state, your body and your mind are doing the thing. And if you’re thinking about anything else, you’re much more likely to fall. So, you’ve got to be really focused,” said Laura Bellise, owner of Black Hills Basecamp, a climbing gym in Rapid City.

Climbs done during bouldering are high enough to be a challenge but not so high that they intimidate a climber. Additionally, safety mats are used to manage the risk of falling.

Climbing is a popular sport with nearly 10 million participants across the country.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.