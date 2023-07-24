Hot start to the week. Just isolated afternoon and evening storms today.

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:14 AM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A ridge of high pressure will generally dominate our weather this week. Expect above normal temperatures all week with highs in the 90s. However, the hottest period will be today through Wednesday.

A few upper level disturbances will ride to the top of this ridge and bring us isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms at times. As the ridge gets pushed a bit more to the south, those chances of thunderstorms may increase a bit Friday on into the weekend.

