Hit and run: vehicle hits pedestrian then flees scene

RAPID CITY, S.D., (KEVN) At approximately 8:55 p.m. on July 22, the police were alerted to a hit-and-run incident where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of 5th Street and New York Street. The victim sustained minor injuries.

Witnesses informed the police that a red Chevrolet was driving west on New York Street, ran a red light, and collided with a pickup at the intersection of 5th Street. The force of the collision caused the pickup to hit a passing van.

Here is the picture of the suspect vehicle responsible for the crash. (RCPD)

The driver of the Chevrolet fled the scene and turned into The Monument’s east parking lot before leaving through the same intersection. The driver of the struck pickup attempted to stop the vehicle but was run over.

Police later found the suspect vehicle in the Omaha Street and Rapid Street area and apprehended the driver, identified as 42-year-old Albert Waters Jr. of Rapid City. During questioning, the police noted the driver’s slurred speech and the strong smell of alcohol. A witness positively identified Waters Jr. as the driver of the suspect vehicle. After a DUI investigation, Waters Jr. was arrested for DUI (2nd), hit and run injury accident, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to obey a traffic signal, driving under suspension, no proof of insurance, and driving without a valid license. He was then transported to the Pennington County Jail.

