HealthWatch: Summer childcare

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - During the summer children are more prone to sustain injuries because of all of the outdoor activities that are available to them.

After talking with a Rapid City pediatrician about what you should do in case of certain injuries, here are some answers to injuries that could help you treat some of those summertime injuries.

“If it is more of a bone injury, a rolled ankle, or a fall on an arm and your child is in pain, they should get checked out,” explained Black Hills Pediatrics Dr. Cara M. Hamilton. “If your child has pretty exquisite tenderness when you poke around that sore bone or joint, even if they’re not obviously deformed, it’s probably a good idea to get evaluated.”

But what if it is hard for them to move the bone in general? Well, Hamilton explained further by saying that you should take your child to the doctor if they can’t move the bone or they can’t bear weight on the limb.

Otherwise, you can start the recovery process by getting some rest, applying some ice to the injured area, elevating the injured limb if needed, or taking pain medication for a few days. If the injured area is still uncomfortable, then it is most likely safe to go in for an evaluation with your primary care provider.

For bleeding wounds:

“You want to start first by cleaning the area off. We want to reduce infection, so use a gentle cleanser, maybe some betadine if you have it, or alcohol if your kids are really tough, and clean that out really well. Take a look at it. Maybe hold pressure with a clean cloth or gauze until most of the bleeding is stopped so you can better assess the wound,” explained Hamilton.

For gaping wounds:

“A wound that kind of splits and kind of gaps open is more likely to scar and could benefit from having sutures or staples, and you don’t really want to wait too long on that, like not necessarily till the next morning because that might be a little bit too long, so bring your child to an urgent care or the ED if this happens in the evening,” explained Hamilton.

Usually, asking your pediatrician’s office can also help you answer any questions you might have regarding any of these injuries.

