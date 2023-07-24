Gas station blanketed in white when fire suppression system goes off

The gas station's fire suppression system was activated, but fire officials say they’re not sure why. (WCVB via CNN)
By WCVB Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:17 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLSTON, Mass. (WCVB) - A fluffy, white powder covered the pumps, cars and drivers at a Massachusetts gas station after the fire suppression system went off for an unknown reason.

At least two drivers were parked next to the pumps Friday at a Shell station in Allston when the fire suppression system was activated, covering everything in a layer of white powder that looked like a coating of snow.

Cab driver Jean Aristide says he had just pulled up to a pump and stepped out of his car when all of a sudden, everything around him went white.

“I didn’t see anything at all,” he said. “Everything was white. I had no idea if I was going to see again.”

Another driver caught by the powder says the incident scared him.

“It’s so bad,” he said. “It scared me so bad.”

Footprints and tire tracks could be seen in the layer of powder on the ground. The powder is essentially sodium bicarbonate, or baking soda, and not considered dangerous.

Still, Aristide says he had trouble breathing until paramedics gave him oxygen. He then had to figure out how to clean his cab – both outside and inside.

Fire officials say they’re not sure what triggered the system. Normally, systems like this are set off by heat, but one firefighter says the trigger may have been exhaust from a passing truck.

The system was inspected in April, and everything was up to code, according to a firefighter.

The gas station was closed, so cleanup could be done. Crews would normally vacuum up the powder, but a light rain started falling Friday afternoon. The power gets harder and messier to clean up once it gets wet.

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people potentially facing life in prison for distribution of controlled substance
FILE - The last time a Mega Millions player hit the top prize was April 18.
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $820 million with possible cash payout of $422 million
Two homeless individuals talking in the grass in front of Cornerstone Rescue Mission
An upcoming program to help curb Rapid City’s homeless issue
Timothy Huante, 45 of Rapid City, was arrested following the Sunday, Feb. 20, shooting at a...
Rapid City man charged with downtown bar shooting
Alex Lattergrass started a lawn company and is mowing yards for a good cause.
12-year-old mows lawns free of charge for first responders as part of the ‘50 Yard Challenge’

Latest News

A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates, talks...
UN Command says it’s communicating with North Korea over detained US soldier
White powder covers pumps, cars, drivers at Mass. gas station
Rapid City Council joins Elevate partnership for Tech Hubs program to boost regional...
Rapid City teams up with Elevate and other city organizations for Tech Hubs program
Seventeen vendors in total gathered in the Central State Fairgrounds Fine Arts building to sell...
Western Dakota Gem and Mineral Show